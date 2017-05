Tourism promotion for Botetourt County is increasing, and a public meeting this morning is one of the first steps to get the effort going. When the county increased its hotel and motel tax, the additional money was designated to go for tourism marketing. And as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports, Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, which is already the region’s main tourism promoter, is now fully including Botetourt County in its efforts.

