VT Prof: U.S. options are limited with North Korea — and not all that promising

A Virginia Tech professor with expertise in nuclear security says President Trump’s statements notwithstanding, the United States has few options to keep North Korea from developing nuclear weapons — and missiles to carry them. Professor Paul Avey has an extensive background in nuclear and international security, and he says the Kim regime’s top priority is creating a deterrent to any U.S. efforts for regime change. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

