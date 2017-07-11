Virginia first to join public safety broadband network

July 11th, 2017

Gov. Terry McAuliffe says Virginia is the first state in the country to opt-in to a national public safety broadband network. McAuliffe signed a letter of intent Monday saying that Virginia will allow the First Responder Network Authority and AT&T to move forward with the development of the network. McAuliffe said the letter marks a “significant step” toward fulfilling a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission that a dedicated nationwide broadband network be created to help public safety agencies communicate during large-scale emergencies.

