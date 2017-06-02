VA Senior Alert: Authorities looking for missing Sussex County man

William Frierson

From Virginia State Police:Missing from Sussex County on May 31, 2017, from the Wakefield, Virginia. Mr. Frierson suffers from a cognitive impairment and physical safety may be in danger.  He is driving a 2008 Lincoln mkz, Silver in color, bearing Virginia License plate WUH 7926.  If located please notify local law enforcement.Age:  80 Years Hgt:  5’09” Wgt:  155 Clothing:  Khakis pants, unknown other clothing Date Missing:  May 31, 2017 Investigating Law Enforcement Agency: Sussex County Sheriff’s Department 434-246-5000

 

