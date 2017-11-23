Two shootings in NW Roanoke; unknown if related

From Roanoke City Police: At 11:48 a.m. on November 23, 2017, Roanoke Police were called to the 1600 block of Eastern Avenue NE to investigate a report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located one adult male victim. The victim had apparent gunshot wounds and was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. While at the scene, officers developed information that the incident was possibly a home invasion and the victim might have shot one of the suspect(s). The suspect(s) had left the scene by the time officers arrived.

Approximately 15 minutes later, officers were called to the corner of Kennedy Street NE and Liberty Road NE where an adult male was found with an apparent gunshot wound. Witnesses told officers two other individuals who were with the adult male ran away before officers got there. The adult male was found outside a residence at the corner of Kennedy and Liberty Road. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The adult male’s identity will be released after proper notifications have been made.

Detectives are investigating to see if both incidents were related or the result of two separate sets of circumstances. No arrests have been made in either incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the RPD tip line at 540-344-8500. Callers can choose to remain anonymous.