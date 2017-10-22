Two pickups stolen from car dealer’s lot

From the Franklin County Sheriff’s office: We are currently investigating the larceny of two trucks from Duncan Automotive on US 220 in Wirtz. The trucks were last seen at Duncan Automotive on 10/20/17 at approximately 9:00 PM. Employees arrived on 10/21/2017 at approximately 6:00 AM and found the trucks missing. The first truck is a 2001 GMC Sierra SLE, two door regular cab, white in color. The second truck is a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD, two door regular cab, white in color. The Silverado has a black snow plow bracket on the front bumper and wires coming from under the hood for the snow plow. Anyone with information related to the vehicle thefts is encouraged to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Capt. Caldwell at 540-352-5174.