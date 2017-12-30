Two hospitalized after Salem fire

From News Release : The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 503 S. College Ave. Friday evening at approximately 5:33 p.m. The fire was contained to two rooms, but the building did sustain extensive smoke damage. There were two occupants inside the home at the time of the fire and both were able to escape with minor injuries. The two occupants were transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The first units arrived within five minutes of receiving the call and found heavy fire coming from the second floor. Crews were able to bring the fire under control within 20 minutes. Thirty-one first responders from the Salem Fire & EMS Department (Truck 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Medic 801, Medic 802 and Medic 803), Salem Rescue Squad (Medic 154) and the Roanoke Fire & EMS Department (Engine 4, Engine 13 and Ladder 5) responded to the call. The Salem Fire & EMS Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled the cause of the fire to be undetermined. The damage estimate has been set at $50,000.