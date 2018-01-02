Treasurer says prepaid taxes in Roanoke not always deductible

Roanoke City Treasurer Evelyn Powers told City Council members today that some residents prepaid 2018 property taxes believing they could do that before the new tax reform law that limits deductions goes into effect. But that’s not always the case in Roanoke City – Powers says some of those taxes are not due until late 2018 – and have not been assessed yet Powers said her department is now sitting on $140,000 in prepaid property taxes. Her understanding is that taxes due in April ARE based on current assessments and CAN be deducted off 2017 tax returns.

