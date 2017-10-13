Tinnell’s celebrates milestone
A store that has been in Roanoke since 1937 is celebrating a big anniversary. WFIR’s Bob Clark has the details
Trump takes hard line on Iran, but keeps Obama deal in place
NCAA 'could not conclude' academic violations in UNC case
Trump says he will 'always be' with 'wonderful people of Puerto Rico'
High alert amid fear of war in Iraq a looming minefield for US-led coalition
Dazed Californians brace for more 'extreme fire behavior' as death toll rises to 31
Family blames hospital after mom loses limbs to flesh-eating bacteria following childbirth
Kim Jong Un builds his own 'Mar-a-Lago' as North Korean people starve
Trump decertifies Iran nuclear deal, slaps sanctions on IRGC in broadside at ‘radical regime’
10 DIY Halloween decorations for all ages