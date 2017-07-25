Theft investigation leads to 5 arrests in Bedford County

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office officials obtained arrest warrants for five people in connection to thefts in Moneta and Stewartsville. The thefts occurred between the middle of June and the middle of July. All five were arrested yesterday.

From Bedford County Sheriff’s Office: On Monday July 24, 2017, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office investigators obtained arrest warrants for three men and two women. The warrants were the result of the Sheriff’s Office ongoing investigation of thefts from the Stewartsville and Moneta areas of the county. The thefts occurred between the middle of June and middle of July. Arrested Monday; William E. Pack, age 36, Hillcrest Drive, Vinton, was arrested and charged with five counts of grand larceny and five counts of larceny with the intent to sell. He was transported to the Bedford Adult Detention and is being held without bond. Tony Begley, age 51, Stewartsville Road, was arrested and charged with two counts of grand larceny and two counts of larceny with the intent to sell. He was transported to the Bedford Adult Detention Center and is being held with bond. Larry Ellis age 44, Stewartsville Road, was arrested and charged with grand larceny and larceny with the intent to sell. He was transported to the Bedford Adult Detention Center and being held with bond. Nola Bailey, age 46, Stewartsville Road, was arrested and charged with grand larceny and larceny with the intent to sell. She was transported to the Bedford Adult Detention Center and is being held on bond. Daphine Pack, age 41, Hillcrest Drive, Vinton was charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of larceny with the intent to sell. She was transported to the Bedford Adult Detention Center and released on bond.