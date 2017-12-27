The Latest: Officials delay breaking tie in Virginia race

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) – Election officials say they’ve postponed their plan to break a tie in a Virginia House race that could decide party control of the chamber. Elections Commissioner Edgardo Cortes confirmed the postponement Tuesday in an email to The Associated Press. Election officials had planned to draw names from a bowl Wednesday. The delay follows an announcement that the Democratic candidate will challenge the race’s vote count in court. Shelly Simonds and her lawyers said the court failed to follow election law last week by allowing a ballot to be counted after a recount had concluded. The race between Simonds and Republican Del. David Yancey is for the 94th District in Newport News. If Simonds were declared the winner, it would split party control of Virginia’s House 50-50.