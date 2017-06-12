Stewart: pipelines okay of property rights respected

Speaking on WFIR this morning, Republican candidate for Governor Corey Stewart didn’t say he was against the building of natural gas pipelines – but he did say current state law has diminished the rights of property owners. A new, independent online-only survey by “Change Research” also shows Stewart and Ed Gillespie in a dead heat ahead of tomorrow’s GOP primary – earlier more traditional polls show Gillespie with a double-digit lead over Stewart and Frank Wagner. A full length conversation with Corey Stewart on pipelines and other issues follows:

6-9 Corey Stewart-WEB