Salem Mayor Randy Foley says he expects the new owners of the former Valleydale plant to ask the city — and its taxpayers — to agree to incentives for its future development. And as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports, he has high hopes for the role it may once again provide in Salem:

Foley appeared live Thursday on WFIR. Hear the entire interview:

