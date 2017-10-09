Salem house fire displaces residents; $30,000 estimate damage

From the City of Salem: The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 814 Yorkshire St. this morning at approximately 7:04 a.m. Four people were home at the time of the fire and all were able to escape without injury. The first units arrived within five minutes of receiving the call and found heavy smoke coming from the back of the house. The residence did sustain fire and smoke damage, but the fire was contained to the kitchen and it was under control within 10 minutes of the first engine ’s arrival. Approximately 21 personnel from the Salem Fire & EMS Department (Truck 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Medic801, Medic 802, Medic 803, Battalion 1 & Fire Medic 1) responded to the call. The Salem Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that the fire was accidental in nature and the damage estimate is $30,000. The displaced residents of the home are being assisted with housing through their insurance company.