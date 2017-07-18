Roanoke police searching for suspect in Plantation Road convenience store robbery

Roanoke police are searching for a man accused of robbing a convenience store on Plantation Road Northeast. Law enforcement arrived at the Stop-In early yesterday morning after reports of a suspect wielding a knife and demanding money. The suspect was unsuccessful in getting any cash but instead, grabbed a stack of cigarette lighters and ran. There were no reported injuries.

From Roanoke Police Department: Officers were called to the The Stop-In in the 3600 block of Plantation Road NE at 3:08 a.m. on July 17, 2017 to investigate a report of a robbery. The suspect, whose picture is attached, walked into the store, displayed a knife, and demanded money. After an unsuccessful attempt to get into the cash register, the suspect took stack of cigarette lighters and ran out of the store. No one was hurt during the incident. Anyone with information can call the RPD tip line at 540-344-8500. Anonymous text messages can be sent to 274637. Please start any text message with the keyword “RoanokePD:” to ensure that it’s properly sent.