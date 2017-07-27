Roanoke Police: possible concealed human remains discovered

Roanoke City Police are investigating the discovery of what may be human remains along the 2700 block of Radford Road Northeast. That is a few blocks off Hollins Road between Orange Avenue and Ole Monterrey. Police say the remains were concealed in an outdoor location. Officers and Medical Examiner’s Office personnel are collecting physical evidence at that location.

From Roanoke City Police: Members of the Roanoke Police Department are currently in the 2700 block of Radford Road N.E. in reference to the potential of human remains being concealed in an outdoor location in that area. Roanoke Police Department personnel responded to the location on July 26, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. based on information received by Roanoke detectives. Roanoke Police Evidence Technicians, as well as the Office of the Medical Examiner personnel, are currently collecting physical evidence from an area at that location. The investigation is ongoing.