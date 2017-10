Police are looking for two suspects after last month’s burglary at a northwest Roanoke AT&T store. Officers went to the business on Valley View Boulevard after an alarm sounded off and found that the backdoor’s hinges had been removed. Both seem to be around 5’7″ to 5’9″ with an approximate weight of 145 lbs. Anyone with information can call the tip line at 540-344-8500. Security footage captured images of the two suspects below.