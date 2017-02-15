Roanoke County Schools hold forums on opioid crisis

February 15th, 2017 | Written by:

Its a highly visible problem that is not going away – the opioid addiction crisis – now Roanoke County Schools want to tackle the issue with five public forums as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

2-15 Opioid Meetings Wrap#1-WEB

 

Each meeting is open to the public and will begin at 7 p.m.

  • Monday, Feb. 20 – Hidden Valley High School
  • Tuesday, Feb. 21 – Cave Spring High School
  • Monday, Feb. 27 – Northside High School
  • Tuesday, Feb. 28 – Glenvar High School
  • Thursday, Mar. 2 – William Byrd High School
Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook

CLOSINGS & DELAYS







UVA Basketball on WFIR
UVA Football on WFIR
NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test