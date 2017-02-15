Roanoke County Schools hold forums on opioid crisis
Its a highly visible problem that is not going away – the opioid addiction crisis – now Roanoke County Schools want to tackle the issue with five public forums as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:
2-15 Opioid Meetings Wrap#1-WEB
Each meeting is open to the public and will begin at 7 p.m.
- Monday, Feb. 20 – Hidden Valley High School
- Tuesday, Feb. 21 – Cave Spring High School
- Monday, Feb. 27 – Northside High School
- Tuesday, Feb. 28 – Glenvar High School
- Thursday, Mar. 2 – William Byrd High School