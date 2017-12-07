Roanoke County Administrator Tom Gates on MVP, etc.

December 7th, 2017

The State Water Control Board in Richmond has now approved the Mountain Valley Pipeline project, after reviewing the possible impact on streams and rivers it would cross. In-studio on WFIR this morning Roanoke County Administrator Tom Gates talked about that reality. Roanoke County received input from residents via a “Pipeline Advisory Board” over the past few years and kept them up to date as the Mountain Valley Pipeline consortium moved forward. Hear a complete conversation with County Administrator Tom Gates on link below:

Tom Gates Dec 2017

