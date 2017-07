Following the release of a study regarding C.T.E, a Roanoke College professor hopes research efforts are expanded. The study examined brains of 111 deceased NFL players, and it found that 110 of them showed symptoms of C.T.E or Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease commonly found in those who sustained repeated head trauma. More from WFIR’s Clark Palmer:

