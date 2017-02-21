Roanoke City Manager Chris Morrill is leaving in April

February 21st, 2017 | Written by:

Chris Morrill (Roanoke City photo)

Roanoke City Manager Chris Morrill informed City Council members today he will leave in April to be come Executive Director for the Government Finance Officers Association. The association is based in Chicago, and it represents public finance officials throughout the United States and Canada. The association’s web site says it helps more than 18,000 members in planning, financing, and implementing governmental operations in each of their jurisdictions. Here is Morrill’s full announcement:

Morrill Announcement-WEB

After Morrill announced his pending departure, City Council members praised him for his many accomplishments since arriving here seven years ago.

