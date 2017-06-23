Roanoke-Blacksburg airport unveils Roanoke-based flight search engine

There is a new way to search for flights out of Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport — and it is right on the airport’s web site. It works like many air travel search engines, but it is preset to give you Roanoke-based options and prices. As WFIR’s Evan Jones reports, airport officials say the idea is to make searching for air travel out of Roanoke easier:

06-23 Roanoke Flights Wrap-WEB

Click here for the airport’s Book a Flight search engine. It is preset to search flights out of Roanoke, but you can enter any starting and destination location you wish.