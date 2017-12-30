Rail Yard Dawgs win first game of season in regulation play

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – (from team news release) The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs scored four unanswered goals in the second period and cruised to a 7-3 victory over the Fayetteville Marksmen, Friday night at the Crown Coliseum. Roanoke snapped a six-game winless streak and set a new season high in goals. Every win before last night’s game for the Dawgs had been in overtime or via a shootout.

Steve Mele scored twice and Riley Spraggs had two goals and an assist. Matt Zenzola made 31 saves on 34 shots faced for his first win as a Rail Yard Dawg. Seven goals represented a season-high for Roanoke. The Dawgs improved to 6-12-3 with the win while Fayetteville dropped to 6-14-4. Roanoke returns to action tonight at home against the Marksmen. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM at the Berglund Center. Tomorrow night’s New Year’s Eve game at home vs. Knoxville starts at 6:05pm.