Prevention Council in-studio to discuss Urgent Love Initiative

December 1st, 2017 | Written by:

The Prevention Council of Roanoke County is taking part in two more panel discussions on the opioid crisis at local schools next week, starting with a session on Monday night at William Byrd High School. Nancy Hans is executive director of the Prevention Council – live in-studio this morning she said these regular public meetings do make an impact. Monday night’s session and another next Thursday at Glenvar High School both start at 6pm. Hear a full-length discussion on the Prevention Council’s new “Urgent Love Initiative,” by clicking on the link below:

12-1 Urgent Love- In Studio

 

