Prevention Council in-studio to discuss Urgent Love Initiative
The Prevention Council of Roanoke County is taking part in two more panel discussions on the opioid crisis at local schools next week, starting with a session on Monday night at William Byrd High School. Nancy Hans is executive director of the Prevention Council – live in-studio this morning she said these regular public meetings do make an impact. Monday night’s session and another next Thursday at Glenvar High School both start at 6pm. Hear a full-length discussion on the Prevention Council’s new “Urgent Love Initiative,” by clicking on the link below: