The Wason Center for Public Policy has released its second tracking poll of voters for next month’s election for governor. While Democrat Ralph Northam is still leading, Republican Ed Gillespie has jumped three points since last month’s benchmark poll. Northam holds 48% while Gillespie holds 44% — Libertarian Cliff Hyra polled at 3%, while 5% remain undecided. The poll has a 4.2% margin of error.

