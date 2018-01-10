Police: Shots fired between vehicles, suspects sought

Roanoke County Officers were called to the 8100 block of Gander Way last night. Two vehicles were reportedly driving down the street toward Plantation Road shooting at each other. One subject has been identified. There are no arrests so far and no known injuries.

From Roanoke County Police: On Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at approximately 2110 hours, officers were called to 81oo block of Gander Way in reference to a disturbance with weapons. Information was received that two vehicles were driving down Gander Way toward Plantation Road and occupants of the vehicles were shooting at each other. One subject has been identified. The investigation is ongoing. At this time there are no known injuries from this incident. No arrests have been made and anyone with additional information about this crime is asked to call the Roanoke County Police Department at (540) 562-3265.