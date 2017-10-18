Police: Friday Vinton funeral procession likely to create town-wide traffic delays

A long-time fixture in the Vinton community has passed away. Tommy Wood was the owner of Woods Service Center and Towing. His family is planning a funeral procession on Friday involving 50 to 75 large trucks and wreckers from the area. It will leave from the former Colonial Downs building at 10:00 am, an hour before the funeral service for Tommy Wood at Lynn Haven Baptist Church. Vinton Police say the procession is likely to stop traffic and cause delays town-wide for about an hour.

From Vinton Police: Large Funeral Procession in the Town of Vinton for Mr. Tommy Wood On Friday October 20, 2017, beginning at 10:00AM, we anticipate an interruption of traffic on the two main thoroughfares, as well as S. Pollard St in downtown Vinton. The delays are anticipated to last one hour and will affect Hardy Rd from Vineyard Rd west to S. Pollard St. Additionally; S. Pollard St north to Washington Ave, Washington Ave east to the town line will also be affected. The funeral procession, which may contain as many as 75 large wreckers and trucks, is anticipated to stop traffic and/or cause delays town wide and possibly into the City of Roanoke . Traffic will not be allowed eastbound from Gus Nicks Blvd onto Washington Ave, west bound traffic will not be allowed past Vineyard Rd, or eastbound past Vineyard Rd on Hardy Rd. during the procession. Alternate routes are suggested during the hours of 10:00AM until 11:30AM.