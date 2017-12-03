Police: Attempted abduction at Roanoke Co. Chuck E. Cheese

December 3rd, 2017

 From Roanoke County Police:  – On Saturday, December 2, 2017, Roanoke County Police responded to the Chuck E. Cheese’s located in the 4000 Block of Electric Road for an attempted abduction involving a child. At this time no further information is being released as it is too early in the investigation. As further information is able to be released an updated press release will be sent out.  If anyone has information about this incident they should contact the Roanoke County Police at (540) 562-3265.

