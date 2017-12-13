Photo: Police seek armed bank robber

Roanoke City Police hope a bank surveillance photo will help them find the man who robbed the Wells Fargo branch on Hershberger Road near Williamson Road. Police say he walked in to the bank late Tuesday afternoon and showed what appears to be handgun, took the money, and took off on foot. There is no word on how much was taken. Police say no one was hurt.

From Roanoke City Police: On December 12, 2017 at 5:51 p.m., Roanoke Police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Hershberger Road NW, Wells Fargo, to investigate a bank robbery. The suspect is described as a white male in his late 30’s, 6’0″ to 6’2″, weighing approximately 200 pounds with a beard. He handed a teller a note demanding money, brandished what appeared to be a handgun, took cash and ran out of the door in the direction of the Taco Bell on Hershberger Road. No one was injured. Pictures of the suspect are attached. Anyone with information is encouraged to call our tip line at 540-344-8500. Callers can choose to remain anonymous. The investigation is ongoing.