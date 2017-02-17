Periello “Opportunity Tour” stops at Virginia Western

February 17th, 2017 | Written by:

Democratic candidate for Governor Tom Periello is on an “Opportunity Tour” in the region today. Late this morning he spent time at Virginia Western Community College. While at Virginia Western, Periello talked about making two-year colleges and trade schools tuition-free if he secures the Democratic nomination in the June primary and is elected Governor in November. The former one-term Congressman is now tied with Democratic Lt. Governor Ralph Northam in the new Quinnipiac University poll – with his campaign less than 2 months old.
2-17 Periello-VWCC for web-WEB

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook

CLOSINGS & DELAYS







UVA Basketball on WFIR
UVA Football on WFIR
NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test