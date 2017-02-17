Periello “Opportunity Tour” stops at Virginia Western

Democratic candidate for Governor Tom Periello is on an “Opportunity Tour” in the region today. Late this morning he spent time at Virginia Western Community College. While at Virginia Western, Periello talked about making two-year colleges and trade schools tuition-free if he secures the Democratic nomination in the June primary and is elected Governor in November. The former one-term Congressman is now tied with Democratic Lt. Governor Ralph Northam in the new Quinnipiac University poll – with his campaign less than 2 months old.

