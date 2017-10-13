Packing the Park for education

Local educators are looking to “Pack the Park” tomorrow afternoon in southwest Roanoke County – inviting anyone who would like to see more state funding for public education. Sara Goodman is vice-president of the Roanoke County Education Association and a teacher at Cave Spring Middle School. The “Pack the Park” rally for public education funding will be held tomorrow afternoon at Starkey Park from 5:30 until 7:30. Goodman says elected officials and all the candidates running for office next month have been invited. There’s also free barbecue dinners and activities for the kids.

10-13 Pack the Park-WEB