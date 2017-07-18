Overnight shooting at Roanoke County convenience store

July 18th, 2017 | Written by:

An overnight shooting occurred at the Reddi Mart on Plantation Road. Roanoke County Police say two men were shooting at each other around 12:40 AM. One of those men was taken to the hospital, while the other man ran off. No word yet on the extent of the man’s injuries.

From Roanoke County Police Department: On Tuesday July 18, 2017, officers responded to the Reddi Mart in the 8000 block of Plantation Rd. in Roanoke County in refrence to two males shooting at each other.  One subject suffered a gun shot wound and was transported to the hospital by rescue personell.  The second subject fled the scene on foot.  The investigation is on-going and anyone with information is asked to contact Roanoke County PD at 540-777-8652.

