Moretz selected as Roanoke County School Board chairman

From Roanoke County Public Schools: The Roanoke County School Board has selected Jason Moretz, member from the Windsor Hills District, to serve as the chairman of the school board for 2018. This is his first term as chairman. Moretz was appointed to the Roanoke County School Board in Sept. 2015 to serve a portion of the unexpired term for the Windsor Hills District. He was elected to serve the remaining unexpired portion in November 2016 and was re-elected to a full term in 2017. Moretz is a 1992 graduate of Northside High School. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in business administration from National Business College. Mr. Moretz has almost 20 years’ experience in the financial industry and is currently employed by BB&T Wealth as a Private Advisor.

In addition, the board named Don Butzer, member from the Catawba District, as vice-chairman. Butzer was appointed to the Roanoke County School Board in July, 2016 to serve a portion of the unexpired term for the Catawba District seat. He was elected to serve a full term in 2017. He was employed by Verizon Communications, a Fortune 50 Company, for 39 years, where he was the executive responsible for Verizon’s Building Engineering and Facilities Management for the seven-state Mid-Atlantic R