Juvenile charged with threat to Northside High School

April 28th, 2017 | Written by:

Roanoke County Police say a juvenile has been charged with posting a threat on social media last night to harm the Northside High School campus. Police say the boy confessed to making the post, and faces charges that include threats to commit serious bodily harm to persons on school property. Because he is underage, there is no name released. There is no indication that anyone was ever in any actual danger.

From Roanoke County Police: April 28, 2017 – A juvenile has been charged following a threat posted late Thursday evening on social media to harm the Northside High School campus. Police investigated through the early morning hours Friday and were able to identify the person who posted the threat. He confessed to making the post and it was deleted. The juvenile has been charged with Threats of death or bodily injury to a person or member of his family; threats to commit serious bodily harm to persons on school property; penalty (Code of VA Section 18.2-60).

