All lanes on Rt 657 in Roanoke County – Crowell Gap Road – have been closed for several hours now due to an “incident” according to VDOT – A county spokesperson says there’s a joint investigation between Roanoke County police and the FBI underway – but could not provide any further details. Crowell Gap Road is often used as a shortcut between US 220 and State Route 116 – Jae Valley Road.