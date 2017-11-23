Franklin County Sheriff’s office investigates abduction, murder
From the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office:
- Incident: Homicide, Abduction
- Incident Reported: 11/22/2017 @ 8:21PM
- Location of Incident: 400 Old Franklin Tpk., Rocky Mount, VA
- Arrington Park Cir., Glade Hill, VA
- Dillard Ln., Rocky Mount, VA
- Victim Name: Dillard Lawson Nolen – Death Investigation
- Victim Age: 80 YOA
- Suspect Name: John Robert Eames of Rocky Mount, VA
- Suspect Age: 55
- Charges: Pending
- Additional remarks: On November 22, 2017 at 8:21 PM the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received an initial call of a vehicle crash at 400 Old Franklin Turnpike involving three vehicles. Suspect John Robert Eames exited his crashed vehicle and brandished a firearm at a vehicle stopped in traffic. Eames got into the passenger seat of that vehicle and the vehicle left headed East. At 8:36 PM the Emergency Communications Center received a call to Arrington Park Cir. in the Glade Hill section of the county where a male had a gun and was threatening to kill a female. Eames reportedly discharged a firearm into a residence and shot at another nearby residence. As Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene and were approaching on foot, Eames shot himself in the head. Eames was transported to the hospital and is currently in stable condition. It was later determined that the victim Eames had abducted from the traffic crash was released without injury. Based on further investigation, deputies responded to Dillard Lane in Rocky Mount for a well being check on Dillard Nolen. Nolen was located deceased, from a gunshot wound, at that location. This is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Investigations Sgt. Nolen at 540-483-6662.