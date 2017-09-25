Franklin County authorities investigating death of one-year-old baby

September 25th, 2017 | Written by:

Franklin County officials are investigating the death of a one-year-old child. Emergency personnel were called to a Rocky Mount home yesterday morning after reports of an unresponsive child. Paramedics attempted CPR but were unable to revive baby. The child’s body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office.

From Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: On September 24, 2017 at 9:41 AM, the Franklin County Emergency Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call in reference to an unresponsive one year old on at an address on Carolina Rd. in Rocky Mount.. Deputies and EMS units responded and attempted CPR but were unable to revive the infant. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death. The body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office. The investigation is ongoing.

