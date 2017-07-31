Four people injured after Roanoke County collision

July 31st, 2017 | Written by:

Four people are reportedly injured after a head-on collision in Roanoke County. Police were called to the wreck near Catawba Valley Grocery yesterday around 6:45 pm according to a news release. One person suffered critical injuries and was taken to a hospital by helicopter.

From Roanoke County Police: A two vehicle head on collision occurred near Catawba Valley Grocery.  One victim was transported via Lifeguard (Helicopter) with critical injuries, one victim was transported via ambulance and two additional victims suffered minor injuries.  The investigation is still under investigation.  Excessive speed did not appear to be a factor.

