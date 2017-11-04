Williamson Road crash kills driver, injures passenger

From Roanoke County Police: A single vehicle crash at the intersection of Williamson Rd and Malvern Rd occurred at approximatly 1106pm on 11/3/17. Both the Driver (with life threatening injuries) and the passenger Sarah Taylor Jayne (with serrirous injuries) were transported to the hospital. The driver (who is not being identified pending notification of next of kin) did not survive the injuries sustained from the crash. Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing their seatbelts. This crash are still being investigated.