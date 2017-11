No trans fats or artificial colors, no added preservatives or hormones – Earth Fare CEO Frank Scorpiniti said today that the natural foods and organic grocery chain “walks the walk”, as they get ready to cut the ribbon on its Franklin Road location tomorrow morning. WFIR will be on the scene live, as Earth Fare executives and Roanoke City officials do the honors at 6:45.

