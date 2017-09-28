Earth Fare now hiring, holds job fair next week

Earth Fare will hold a job fair October 4-6 as it prepares to open its Roanoke grocery store later this fall. The company says it will bring nearly 130 new jobs to Roanoke. The job fair will be conducted from 9 am to 6 pm on each of the three days at Virginia Western Community College’s Webber Hall. Earth Fare says it needs full and part-time employees to handle all sorts of positions. You are encouraged to apply online at www.earthfare.com/roanoke prior to the hiring event.

Earth Fare is committed to improving lives through better food and healthier living. The first Virginia location in Roanoke joins the other forty two full-service grocery stores throughout the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Midwest. Earth Faremakes healthier food choices easy through the broadest assortment of organic, natural and fresh products, while also adhering toone of the strictest food standards in the industry.

Learn more about Earth Fare’s fresh approach to improving lives through a healthier lifestyle at www.earthfare.com.

WHEN: October 4th-6th from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. each day

WHERE: Virginia Western Community College

Webber Hall, Room W121 & W122

Roanoke, VA 24015

ABOUT EARTH FARE

Founded in 1975 in Asheville, North Carolina, Earth Fare is one of the largest natural and organic food retailers in the country, with 42 locations across 9 states in the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Midwest. Their full-service philosophy incorporates the highest food Quality Standards in the industry with compelling value, friendly and knowledgeable service, and superior shopping experience. It’s a philosophy that makes it easy to live a healthier lifestyle, every day.