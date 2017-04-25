Dumas for sale, at least one potential party interested

April 25th, 2017

Total Action for Progress put The Dumas Center up for sale several weeks ago. At least one community group has expressed an interest in buying  it.  There’s a community meeting next Monday night at 6:30, at Saint Paul United Methodist Church on Gilmer Avenue – organized by a group that says it wants to generate support within the black community to purchase The Dumas Center. TAP CEO Annette Lewis says it simply doesn’t fit with the social service agency’s mission at this point.

4-25 Dumas for Sale#1-WEB

