Dr. Park Park operator address security there

Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges management and staff are deeply saddened by the tragedy and loss of precious life at the Route 91 Festival in Las Vegas. We, and the entire Roanoke event community mourn for those lost and pray for the quick recovery of those who were injured.

Guest safety is the number one priority at Dr Pepper Park. We have a strong and evolving security plan that includes bag checks, state certified security officers inside and outside of the facility, off-duty police officers for larger events, and designated evacuation areas. We will, once again, review our policies for future events to ensure our guests’ comfort and safety in the wake of this attack.