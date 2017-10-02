Dr. Park Park operator address security there

October 2nd, 2017 | Written by:

(Waynette Anderson at Dr. Pepper Park – the Walnut Street Bridge overlooks it directly – has now addressed security concerns there at the outdoor concert/festival venue): Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges management and staff are deeply saddened by the tragedy and loss of precious life at the Route 91 Festival in Las Vegas.  We, and the entire Roanoke event community mourn for those lost and pray for the quick recovery of those who were injured.

Guest safety is the number one priority at Dr Pepper Park.  We have a strong and evolving security plan that includes bag checks, state certified security officers inside and outside of the facility, off-duty police officers for larger events, and designated evacuation areas.  We will, once again, review our policies for future events to ensure our guests’ comfort and safety in the wake of this attack.

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook









NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test