DEQ’s Mountain Valley Pipeline hearings, public meetings are this week

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality holds public hearings and information sessions this week on the proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline. The public hearing in our area is Tuesday evening at Radford University, the information meetings Thursday in Newport and at Cave Spring High School. The DEQ has authority to determine whether the pipeline construction and operation meet state water quality standards. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

The public hearing schedule for the Mountain Valley Pipeline is:

— August 8, 2017, from 6 to 10 p.m. — Radford University, Preston/Bondurant Auditorium, 801 East Main St., Radford, VA 24142. Parking is only in Lot A, or Lots E and U.

— August 9, 2017, from 6 to 10 p.m. — Chatham High School Auditorium, 100 Cavalier Circle, Chatham, VA 24531. Parking is only in designated areas on school property.

Two meetings organized by Delegate Greg Habeeb will be held on Aug. 10 – the first at 1 p.m. in Newport in Giles County and the second at 5 p.m. at Cave Spring High School in Roanoke County. Virginia DEQ Director, David K. Paylor will make opening remarks, field questions and accept written comments from citizens regarding the proposed 401 Water Quality certification for MVP.