“Deadfellas” author at Altus Chocolate tomorrow

As a young man in New Jersey Jon D’Amore got drawn by accident into a Las Vegas mob scam that funneled millions of dollars out of casinos there. Years later D’Amore wrote a memoir about it, “The Boss Always Sits in the Back.” Now he returns with a mob-flavored novel, “Deadfellas.” D’Amore will talk about his new book and sign copies from 3 to 5-pm tomorrow at Altus Chocolate on Campbell Avenue in downtown Roanoke. He lightens the mood in Deadfellas by adding Zombies to the plot. D’Amore is related to the old Genovese crime family in New York – but also notes that the “Mafia” is pretty much extinct at this point.

