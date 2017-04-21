Conservative group challenges abortion regulation changes

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The conservative Family Foundation of Virginia is filing a legal challenge over the way the state did away with restrictive regulations for abortion centers. The group said Friday it filed an administrative appeal in Henrico County Circuit Court over the health and safety regulations, which were updated in October. Foundation President Victoria Cobb says the administration violated state law in a “desperate attempt to pay back the abortion industry.” The Board of Health voted to do away with hospital-style regulations for abortion clinics imposed by the General Assembly in 2011. The vote came after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down tough abortion restrictions in Texas. Tarina Keene, executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia, said the lawsuit was a “last-ditch attempt” to impose unnecessary restrictions on Virginia women.