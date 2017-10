Roanoke City Councilman John Garland is reacting to news that the president of The Peacemakers citizens group that patrols northwest Roanoke – Shawn Hunter – has been charged with a crime after sending an inappropriate photo to the wrong woman. Hunter claims it was an accident. Garland Properties – his development company – has also been working with The Peacemakers to renovate a property on 11th Street Northwest.

