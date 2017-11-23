Christiansburg police find $200,000-worth of marijuana

Christiansburg authorities discovered 37 pounds of marijuana, equaling 200-thousand-dollars-worth. Police responded to the 2000 block of Simpson Road yesterday morning to find a semi-responsive man, who had to be revived with Narcan. The man was taken to the hospital. 60-year-old Michael Devore has been charged with intent to distribute, and 18-year-old Ciara Hungate had been charged with possession.

From news release: Christiansburg Police responded at 6:47 a.m. today to a call in reference to a male passed out and not breathing in the 2000 block of Simpson Road. Police and Christiansburg Rescue discovered a semi-responsive male, who was revived with Narcan and transported to a local hospital. While on scene, officers found a large quantity of marijuana, secured the residence and obtained a search warrant. When the search warrant was executed, officers seized approximately 37 pounds of marijuana with a street value of about $208,000, along with other paraphernalia. Michael Travis Devore, 60, has been charged with §18.2-248.1(a)(3) – possession with intent to distribute marijuana (more than five pounds). Devore received a $1,000 secured bond. Ciara Brooke Hungate, 18, has been charged with §18.2-250 – possession of a Schedule I or II substance. Hungate was being held without bond on Wednesday.