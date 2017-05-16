Bread company announces expansion in Roanoke

May 16th, 2017 | Written by:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A company that bakes artisan bread is planning to spend $22 million to expanding its Roanoke operations.Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s office announced yesterday that Wholesome Harvest Baking will add a production line and upgrade equipment at its Roanoke site.The company is owned by Grupo Bimbo, one of the biggest bakery companies in the world.The state plans to help retrain 324 employees through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.Commercial bakeries are one of the biggest sectors of Virginia’s food processing industry, which employs more than 35,000 people.

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook








NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test