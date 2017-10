Big Lick Brewing Company opens the doors to the general public at its new, much larger and sunnier space on Salem Avenue this Saturday. President and Bryan Summerson warns newcomers who didn’t visit the old Norfolk Avenue space – he likes hops. The new “West Station” space includes a large outdoor seating area; look for live music and activities like cornhole in the future. Several invite-only sneak-peeks precede Saturday’s grand opening.

